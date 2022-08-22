Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival

Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race Returns to Wingfield Park on Saturday
This Saturday, the Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race returns to Wingfield Park. The event had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but the ducks will be back in the Truckee River this year, and there's still plenty of time to adopt one. "Up until 2 p.m. on race day,...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate National Dog Day by bringing your dogs to Reno’s very own Zoom Room
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aug. 26 is National Dog Day where the whole country goes crazy posting pictures of their furry friends on all the social medias. But the Zoom Room in Reno is all about the dogs every day of the year. KC Gardner, the owner of Zoom Room...
KOLO TV Reno
Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years. Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to...
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11
The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every August 31 since 2001, countries, organizations, non-profits and individuals have recognized International Overdose Awareness Day. Ahead of the globally recognized day, Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an event and resource fair at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. It’s happening Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m.
Wild horses of the American West brings life-size awareness campaign to Burning Man
A new herd of wild horses is descending on the Black Rock Desert for 2022’s Burning Man festival. The Wild Horses of the American West project is rounding up more than a dozen life-size sculptures from local and international artists to bring awareness to environmental concerns surrounding the West’s wild horses. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun. From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Brewfest returns with change of venue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The fifth annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning in August but with a change of venue. The Brewfest is moving to Ski Run Boulevard. The event was held at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge in previous years. This year it was planned to be held at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Outdoor Fields; however, due to permitting challenges, it was moved to Ski Run Boulevard, states a news release from the production company On Course Events.
KOLO TV Reno
You’re invited! How the Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating 10 yrs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Reno and is inviting the community to join in. Zach Cage visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day celebration planned for this weekend and what the past decade has been like amid the craft brewery boom.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.
Keeks the service dog is Reno’s mayor for the day
He can’t pound a gavel, but he sure looked doggone snazzy sitting in City Hall chambers with his tux and ear-to-ear smile. Keeks is a service dog for resident Mike Keeney, and he is Reno’s mayor for the day. He was accompanied by his personal assistant, rescue chihuahua Lil Bet. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thousands attend inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival; $23k raised
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, and brought the community together through live music, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks in efforts to raise money for a local environmental nonprofit. A culmination of ticket sales, bar tips,...
KOLO TV Reno
Thrifting Burning Man outfits: A way to give back and save
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Sunday is the start of the week-long event, Burning Man. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is a one-stop shop for your fashion needs on the Playa. From hula-hoops, backpacks, hats, and sunglasses this thrift shop has it’s very own Burning Man Rack to get those last minute staple pieces.
Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options
Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades. The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection. ...
KOLO TV Reno
USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno
RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday. The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Carson City officials suggest attendees...
KOLO TV Reno
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair returns bigger, better this weekend. The 2022 festival brings the largest slice of Fallon ever with 120+ vendors, performances by major artists, and dozens of family activities. Over the course of three days, festival guests are enticed to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
