The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) had their prospect pool picked over a little this last season in order to make the ultimate sacrifice for the Colorado Avalanche. What was that sacrifice? The Avs gave up six draft picks and two major prospects to win the Stanley Cup. Although the Avs gave away prospects Drew Helleson and Justin Barron in order to win it all, there are still some good prospects left in the system. We will go through the five best prospects (one at each position) that have not yet seen any NHL games in their career.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO