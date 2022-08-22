Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
The Hockey Writers
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights to run goalie tandem of Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit next season
Following last night’s signing of Phil Kessel to a one-year deal, Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media and answered questions on a wide variety of topics. One of the most pressing topics he addressed was the team’s goaltending. As relayed by The Athletic’s Jesse Granger, McCrimmon stated that the team will run a goalie tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit for the entirety of next season, if possible. McCrimmon elaborated on that decision, stating that the timing of Lehner’s surgery all but made adding a goalie through free agency impossible and that the organization believes that this tandem can get them where they want to go.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Flawed Flyers present obstacles for Tortorella
One month from now, the John Tortorella era begins when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on September 24th, 2022 in at the Wells Fargo Center. There are still a ton more questions than answers surrounding this team. Ultimately, can Tortorella make lemonade from the lemons he received?
Yardbarker
Bruins Need DeBrusk to Be an Impact Player in 2022-23
To say that Jake DeBrusk has had an up-and-down career so far with the Boston Bruins is an understatement. Actually, it’s a huge understatement. He has gone from a top-six forward to a bottom-six forward, then a fourth-line forward all in a span of two seasons. You can see how the youngster’s confidence could be fragile.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Husso, Zadina, New Numbers & More
As we enter the final days of August, September and the beginning of training camp draws nearer. The fervor of excitement following the Detroit Red Wings’ spending spree in the opening days of free agency has long since died down, and now we anxiously await the start of the new season. In the meantime, there are still some matters to tend to.
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Little’s Early Top 16
And just like that, now the page turns to the 2023 draft. In case you haven’t heard, this draft class is stacked like the shelves at your local Target in the hours before Black Friday shopping begins. But here we are in the last few days of August. Just...
NHL・
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche had a dream season in 2021-22, going 56-19-7 and ultimately finishing just a few points back of winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best record. While the Avs were always a favorite to win the Stanley Cup, general manager Joe Sakic didn’t just wait...
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche Starting Line-Up: Prospects Edition
The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) had their prospect pool picked over a little this last season in order to make the ultimate sacrifice for the Colorado Avalanche. What was that sacrifice? The Avs gave up six draft picks and two major prospects to win the Stanley Cup. Although the Avs gave away prospects Drew Helleson and Justin Barron in order to win it all, there are still some good prospects left in the system. We will go through the five best prospects (one at each position) that have not yet seen any NHL games in their career.
