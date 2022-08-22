Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene Heslop
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays
SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
Changes coming to Seattle food truck rules
Seattle might drop some restrictions for food truck businesses. The Seattle Department of Transportation is revising regulations that have been in place since 2011, when the city allowed food trucks and carts on public streets and sidewalks. Before 2020, the city issued vending permits for food trucks, carts, and stadium vendors.
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
New Caltrain trainsets, Sound Transit rail cars arrive
Caltrain this week received its third and fourth electric trainsets at the passenger ailroad's centralized equipment and maintenance facility in San Jose, California. The trains will undergo testing until they enter passenger service in 2024, Caltrain officials said in a press release. The high-performance Electrical Multiple Units (EMUs) include seven cars, while Caltrain's existing trainsets have five or six cars. EMUs accelerate and decelerate faster than diesel trains and don’t need to be pulled by a locomotive.
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Seattle looks to make food truck outdoor dining regulation permanent
With the pandemic having sweeping changes on restaurants with no one eating inside, and just fewer people going out to eat in general, the city of Seattle instituted a series of regulation changes to provide a life preserver to restaurants by making it easier to get permits for outdoor dining and food truck permits. Now the city is looking at ways to make those changes permanent.
Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries
EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Crash That Blocked I-5 Lanes for Over 13 Hours
The semi-truck driver who was killed in a collision with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass on southbound Interstate 5 near Maytown on Monday has been identified as Michael Erickson, 61, of Seattle. Erickson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed...
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend
Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The project cost 1.4 billion dollars and is made up...
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
Deception Pass State Park a worthy day-trip destination
Spurred by a recent Seattle Times article, I decided it was time to do more than drive through the very popular Deception Pass State Park with a varied topography far beyond just the view from the bridges. (It should be noted that before we moved here, Edmonds was “the town you drove through to get to the ferry”).
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
