Read full article on original website
Related
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
stmarynow.com
Corrections deputy fired and charged, accused of striking inmate
A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been fired and faces charges related to violence against an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday night. Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office. SMPSO detectives conducted an...
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson.
RELATED PEOPLE
UPDATE: Police Make Arrest After Suspect Who Exposed Himself in Lafayette Restaurant Returned the Next Day
Lafayette Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Wedlock of Opelousas after he returned to the same restaurant a day after he allegedly exposed himself inside of the Ambassador Caffery establishment.
St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged with simply battery and malfeasance in office.
Multiple narcotics arrests made in Port Barre warrant round-up [VIDEO]
Port Barre Police, aided by multiple other agencies, conducted a large warrant round-up Thursday morning.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody for exposing himself at restaurant
Lafayette Police Department was arrested an Opelousas man for alleged obscenity. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS
Local authorities team up to conduct narcotics distribution warrant round up
Port Barre Police Department and other local authorities conducted a narcotics distribution warrant roundup arresting 9 out of 13 wanted suspects.
Person who died in Youngsville house fire identified
The resident who died in last week's Youngsville house fire has been identified, fire officials say.
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 23, 2022, that at approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were summoned to investigate a shooting incident involving the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge
Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
stmarynow.com
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
brproud.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
Comments / 0