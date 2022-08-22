ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
stmarynow.com

Corrections deputy fired and charged, accused of striking inmate

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been fired and faces charges related to violence against an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday night. Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office. SMPSO detectives conducted an...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 23, 2022, that at approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were summoned to investigate a shooting incident involving the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CUT OFF, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
GEISMAR, LA
stmarynow.com

Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home

Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

