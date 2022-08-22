Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for suspects in basketball game shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects. Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty in Vestal Elks Lodge Burglary
A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to stealing an ATM from the Vestal Elks Lodge. Phillip D. Jackson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after breaking into the lodge and stealing an ATM with $6,100 in it last summer. Jackson was arrested by state police in Albany on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Quyen T. Huynh, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Onondaga County Justice Center...
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
Child found alive in Syracuse apartment with bodies of man, woman; deaths treated as murders
Syracuse, N.Y. — Prosecutors confirmed the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Syracuse apartment are being investigated as murders and that a child was found alive in the apartment. Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, were found dead in the apartment at 3:37 p.m....
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
informnny.com
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
localsyr.com
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest man seen with gun in parking lot of St. Joseph's Hospital
Syracuse Police arrested a 57-year-old man after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, August 20. Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reporting seeing a man in the passenger seat of...
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
Inmate Bites Guard During Search for Contraband at Marcy Correctional: NYSCOPBA
A correctional officer had to be treated for possible exposure after being bitten by a inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. The CO, another guard and sergeant all sustained injuries in a scuffle that ensued during a recent search for contraband, according to the NYSCOPBA - the union that represent state prison guards.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
