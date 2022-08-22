ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

informnny.com

Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
CANASTOTA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD looking for suspects in basketball game shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects. Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty in Vestal Elks Lodge Burglary

A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to stealing an ATM from the Vestal Elks Lodge. Phillip D. Jackson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after breaking into the lodge and stealing an ATM with $6,100 in it last summer. Jackson was arrested by state police in Albany on...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say

DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
informnny.com

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility

(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
MARCY, NY
Syracuse.com

76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY

