The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be taking part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on drunk and impaired drivers this weekend. LSO deputies will conduct a high visibility checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. The safety checkpoint will be set up on Highway 6 just west 98th Street. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and the occupants will be checked for signs of alcohol usage.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO