KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
kfornow.com
Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with...
kfornow.com
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
klin.com
Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire
A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
klin.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit
A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
klin.com
Tunnel 2 Towers 5k Race Set For Saturday At Holmes Lake
The Tunnels to Towers 5k run/walk is tomorrow at 9:00 a.m at Holmes Lake North Shore. All proceeds will go the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, which has raised money for the families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty. The Tunnel 2 Towers organization pays...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
klin.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest of Man On Gun, Drug Charges
Lincoln Police say Gang Unit Investigators saw a 25 year old man driving in the area of 30th and Capitol Parkway around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they had previous knowledge that Theodore Sachtleben had a suspended license. “Investigators called for the assistance of a marked patrol cruiser...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
A Highlands neighborhood home was heavily damaged by fire late Monday night. LFR crews were called to the home at 5541 NW 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. “Upon arrival we found major fire on the back side of the home,” says LFR’s Nancy Crist. She says the...
klin.com
LSO Preparing For “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” Crackdown
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be taking part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on drunk and impaired drivers this weekend. LSO deputies will conduct a high visibility checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. The safety checkpoint will be set up on Highway 6 just west 98th Street. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and the occupants will be checked for signs of alcohol usage.
klin.com
Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Lincoln Convenience Store
Lincoln Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 4411 North 27th Street around 11:00 Saturday night. “Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The man...
KETV.com
Man critically hurt in stabbing during large fight at Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight at a north Lincoln apartment sent a stabbing victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln police. Officers responded to a fight involving at least six people around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a 39-year-old stabbing victim at the scene at...
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
