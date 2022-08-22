Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Boys season 4 finally casts The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Boys season 4 will finally be welcoming Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the chaotic and eye-opening universe. Famous for his villainous role as Negan in The Walking Dead, he's been attached via rumours to the Prime Video phenomenon for years now as he's friends with its showrunner Eric Kripke, with conflicting schedules and the coronavirus pandemic coming between him and a cameo.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Birds of Prey and Mom stars' Netflix action movie
Netflix has released a trailer for Lou, an adrenaline-pumping thriller starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Janney is miles away from her Mom role as the titular antiheroine, a mysterious, hardened woman living next door to Birds of Prey star Smollett's character and her daughter. When the girl is kidnapped...
digitalspy.com
Shetland twist teases major character exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland's latest twist has teased the exit of yet another major character from the show. It has already been confirmed that Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez on the show, would make his final appearance in season 7. But now it seems like we might bid...
How Crazy Rich Asians' Harry Shum Jr. Reacted To Meeting His OG Grey’s Anatomy Co-Stars Ellen Pompeo And More
Harry Shum Jr. has built up a pretty nice resume over the years. He’s set to star in a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie, popped up in the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once, and is already well-known for his roles in Glee and Shadowhunters. But when he enters Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Benson "Blue" Kwan on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, he’ll be a newbie working alongside a trio of actors who have been there from the beginning. Shum opened up about what it was like to be a “first-year resident” meeting his new co-stars — and the series’ three remaining OG actors — Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.
digitalspy.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor cast as lead in new show from The Last Kingdom boss
Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has been cast as the lead in Paramount+'s upcoming drama series A Gentleman in Moscow. Based on Amor Towles' bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution as he learns that his opulent past has put him on the wrong side of history.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
digitalspy.com
Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.
Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
digitalspy.com
Actors who suggested their own storylines
The news that Daisy Campbell and Liam Fox pitched Amelia's pregnancy story to Emmerdale producers made me wonder how many times this has happened, and also how you feel about the idea. I know that James Bye and Max Bowden suggested some of the Martin vs Ben saga and the...
digitalspy.com
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?
I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Departure Spoiler
Breaking on Twitter right now. I think it's time to write out Callum & Vi too. I didn't think Max would quit, he is on a good deal to be fair. Damn! I was just about to post good riddance and then I read the rest of the thread. Something...
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Amelia considers her future in the village. Elsewhere, Nicola is shocked to discover Naomi's secret, while Mackenzie betrays Charity after an argument. Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up. 1. Amelia plans a shock departure. Amelia makes her relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show season 3 to bring back Good Wife star
Julianna Margulies will officially return to Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show for its third season. The Good Wife star will reprise the role of UBA anchor Laura Peterson. She first appeared in the second season of the show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Alongside Aniston and Witherspoon...
‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Shared a Genius Hair Hack That’s Perfect ‘For Seduction Purposes’
HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk tried an easy hair hack for flowing curls and shared her results, noting the look worked "swimmingly for seduction purposes."
digitalspy.com
EE Keeble's sinister plan revealed?
- Keeble recruits Phil to bring down Sharon. Turns out she's working for a mysterious person pulling the strings. - When Zoe is arrested abroad on a murder charge, Kat doesn't believe the official story and asks Phil to help her prove that Zoe is innocent. - When an Attempt...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
digitalspy.com
'Allo 'Allo 40 Years of Laughter
I quite like this series of tribute shows on Ch5. Generally well made, but with a few omissions I spotted. Some of the characters were only mentioned briefly in passing (eg. Maria, the original waitress; General Von Klinkerhoffen; Capt. Bertorelli) Others were missed out entirely - such as the Communist resistance girls such as Denise Laroque and Louise. Also, no mention made of the recasting of certain characters either due to the original actors sadly dying or becoming too unwell to continue or finding other roles. Including Herr Flick himself in series 9.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU losing longtime cast member in season 24
Law & Order: SVU will be saying goodbye to long-time cast member Kelli Giddish in season 24 of the NBC procedural drama. Giddish made her first appearance as Detective Amanda Rollins during the show's 13th season back in 2011 and, according to TVLine, she will make her final one in the first half of season 24, which premieres next month.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Idris Elba reveals CGI lion mishap in new movie Beast
Marvel's Idris Elba has revealed the hilarious CGI mishap that occurred while filming his new thriller Beast. The movie follows the recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Elba) and his two teenage daughters as they holiday in the South African savanna. However, when a lion starts hunting them, what starts off...
