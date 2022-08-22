Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have hit the one-year mark in their relationship and are "very happy" together, a source says. "They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO