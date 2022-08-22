Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Simon Cowell Hits the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet with New Puppy
During the taping for the America's Got Talent Season 17 Live Semifinals on Tuesday at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel, Cowell, 62, walked the red carpet with his small new puppy, Odin. In the photos, the TV personality cradled and kissed the little one and smiled for the cameras. Odin, who...
PETS・
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's Romance Hits One-Year Mark with Steamy Vacation: 'It's Serious' (Source)
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have hit the one-year mark in their relationship and are "very happy" together, a source says. "They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."
People
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'
Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his growing family. On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell. Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Who Is Emma Watson's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Brandon Green
Emma Watson appears to be feeling the magic with a new man in her life. The Harry Potter actress recently sparked romance rumors with Brandon Green after they were seen holding hands in Venice, Italy. The duo was first linked in September 2021, when they were spotted walking together after...
Britney Spears Reacts to 'Hold Me Closer' Collab with Elton John Reaching No. 1
Britney Spears had "the best day ever" thanks to the success of her new song with Elton John. On Friday, Spears, 40, and John, 75, released their collaboration "Hold Me Closer," which was an instant hit as it reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, Spears said.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'Real Housewives' Producers Call Her 'All the Time': 'I Don't Have the Patience'
Kimora Lee Simmons is not quite ready to become one of the Real Housewives — but it's not for a lack of trying by people behind the scenes. "Different producers call me all the time, people call be to be a part of their show all the time," the Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellwegger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
'Prey' Actress Amber Midthunder Responds to 'Haters' Who Labeled Her 'Predator' Movie 'Super Woke'
Amber Midthunder has a word for all the Prey "haters." The 25-year-old is the star of the new Predator offshoot, which, after it debuted on the streaming service Aug. 5, became Hulu's No. 1 most-watched premiere ever, across film and television. Set some 300 years in the past, Prey lands...
Broadway's '& Juliet' Remixes Shakespeare with Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Hits — Watch
What if Juliet didn't die at the end of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet? And what if a string of popular pop songs helped tell the story of what happened in her life next?. That's the premise behind & Juliet — the acclaimed musical set to open on Broadway this...
People
Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Says It's Been 'So Lovely' Getting to Know His Girlfriend Christina Pérez
Bobby Flay couldn't be happier that the two most important women in his life get along. Bobby, 57, and his daughter Sophie Flay — who teamed up on their new Food Network show Bobby and Sophie on the Coast — spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue about their bond, and the ones they have with each other's partner.
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
AJ McLean's kids are ready to get back to the classroom. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and wife Rochelle shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Both girls smile as they hold big balloons that feature their names and the grade they're starting this year.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
Audiences will have to wait longer to see a few DC movies on the big screen. On Wednesday, the directors of superhero sequels Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods reacted after their release dates were pushed back to premiere later in 2023. Aquaman and the...
People
310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0