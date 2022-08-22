ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

An 8-year-old boy made a prehistoric discovery this month by finding a giant tooth believed to be from the long-extinct angustidens – a megatooth shark species.

Riley Gracely of Pennsylvania discovered the massive tooth during a family vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to Palmetto Fossil Excursions (PFE), the boy discovered a 4.75-inch tooth belonging to the extinct shark Carcharocles angustidens while participating in a fossil-hunting excursion near Summerville.

"Truly the find of a lifetime," PFE wrote in an Aug. 11 Facebook post . "This young man just scored a 4.75" Angustiden tooth in our Premium Gravel Layer piles on a dry dig!!!"

"Just to give perspective — any [angustidens] over 4" is the equivalent of finding a 6" [megalodon], and an [angustidens] at 4.75" is the equivalent of finding a 6.5" megalodon tooth," the group wrote.

On Monday, the boy's find continued to draw hundreds of likes and dozens of comments on Facebook.

"Meet a future paleontologist! Good job, young man!" one user wrote.

"Wow, that is one amazing fossil! Congratulations!" Matthew Migel posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxJc6_0hQoYstu00
Riley Gracely, 8, of Pennslyvania discovered a prehistoric shark tooth on a family vacation to South Carolina this month. Palmetto Fossil Excursions

Riley Gracely’s dad Justin Gracely told Fox News his son is an avid fisherman who loves science and the outdoors.

"We vacation in Myrtle Beach every summer, so from the time that Riley and his brother Collin could walk, we’ve been into searching for these treasures on the beach," he told the outlet.

"(Riley's) collection is still in its early stages, so he’s keeping it for now, but who knows in time. It would be nice for others to enjoy it, too."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina

Comments / 105

Bonnie Taylor
4d ago

How cool is that, buddy? You're the man! Congrats. Who knows what this find may lead you to do as an adult. YAY!🎈🎈🎈🎈🦈

Reply
68
Teresa Crawford-Lesley
3d ago

Congratulations on your very impressive find and a big shout-out to your parents for encouraging you. I have a feeling that you will go far in life.

Reply
9
Paul Sinnott
4d ago

Congratulations on your find. Wonder was it found on the beach, river bank?Keep treasure hunting.

Reply(3)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Pennsylvania State
State
South Carolina State
City
Summerville, PA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tooth#Premium Gravel Layer#Fox News
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride

A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
People

Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says

A Missouri community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Alex Harris, who drowned last month while attempting to save his younger brother from a river. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris was swimming in the Missouri River on July 23 when he "went under the water and did not resurface" while attempting to save another swimmer. Harris was pronounced dead the next day by the Holt County Coroner.
MISSOURI STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy