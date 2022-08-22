ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Tow Truck Driver Responds To Ridgewood Call Impaired, Arrested By Police

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Tow truck driver from Bergenfield is taken into custody by Ridgewood police. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A tow truck driver from Bergenfield was impaired when he responded to a call in Ridgewood, then left both doors of his rig open and split, said police who found him hoofing it a block or so away.

The owner of the disabled car requested a tow behind the Daily Treat Restaurant on East Ridgewood Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Velardo, 34, showed up and began "acting oddly," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The owner said he refused to let Velardo take his car because he appeared impaired. Then he called police.

Luthcke said Velardo responded by walking off, "leaving his truck doors open and the caller’s vehicle still in the lot."

Officers caught up to Velardo a block away. He was wearing shorts, a t-shirt from another towing company and a single flip-flop.They administered field tests and took him into custody, then charged Velardo with DWI and being under the influence of drugs before releasing him to a responsible adult -- pending a court hearing -- under John's Law.

