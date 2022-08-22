Amid 50-Year High in Apartment Construction, New York City Leads the Way

In 2011, Jennifer Tzar was a single mother, working as a photographer in New York City. On the surface, she looked glamorous and successful. She'd published photos in Rolling Stone, Men's Vogue, and Elle and photographed models and celebrities. But when her 17-year-old daughter got sick, the fragile facade she'd constructed began to crack."I finally had a career path in my life where I saved up a bunch of money … And I was just like, 'Oh my god, I'm successful," Tzar reminisced. "That last period lasted for a few months, and then I blew through all my money trying...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO