3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’

By Alex Angle, Elena Ramirez, Ashley Anderson
 4 days ago

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma.

The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement in the area was on notice to lookout for him.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Worcester at the Kuntry Xpress gas station in Mulberry. He was cooperative at first but then things turned violent and he injured an officer. The incident took place around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

A full video of the altercation was shared by a CBS 17 affiliate in Arkansas, KARK 4 News.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Following the incident, Worcester was taken to a hospital with minor head injuries after resisting arrest. He faces the charges of:

  • Battery in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Resisting arrest refusal to submit to arrest
  • Possessing instrument of criminal trespass
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree
  • Terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree

One of the three officers involved did sustain injuries during the arrest. All three have been suspended after the video, which circulated on Facebook, shows them beating Worcester as he was apparently restrained outside the store.

Sheriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video, though no names have been shared at this time. In response to the video, Damante said:

5 arrested, 67 traffic violations issued in Alexander County joint operation

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Damante said in a Facebook post. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.“

Crawford County Sheriff, James Damante

In regard to the one Mulberry officer involved, the Mulbery Police Department responded with a statement, saying:

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”…“The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mulberry Police Department

