ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO