Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
Vassar earns win after Michigan football opponent forfeits Week 1 game
Before taking a snap, Vassar is 1-0 in 2022. The Vulcans learned Monday that Algonac would not have enough players to field a varsity team, forcing the Muskrats to forfeit their game scheduled for Thursday at Algonac.
Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
Flint high school football scores for 8-26-22
Flint football highlights: New Lothrop beats perennial state power Jackson Lumen Christi
FLINT – New Lothrop opened the 2022 football season Thursday by knocking off the team with the No. 1 winning percentage in state history. Junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek threw for one touchdown and ran for another in leading the Hornets a 12-7 victory over visiting Jackson Lumen Christi. After...
It’s Gameday, Flint! See this week’s high school football schedule for Flint-area teams
FLINT – For the first time since November, we can utter the three words Flint-area high school football fans love to hear. The season begins tonight and the openers continue Friday with a total of 29 games on the schedule for Flint-area teams. Coaches or their representatives are asked...
See photos from Carman-Ainsworth, Flint Kearsley football season-opener
FLINT, MI — Some high-flying passes and quarterback keeper plays elevated Flint Kearsley’s offense on Thursday night, Aug. 25. As for the defense, it continued to hold Carman-Ainsworth to a near shutout, clinching their first victory of the season 21-2 at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium. MLive was...
‘I did it!’: Athletes share strength, joy at Crim’s Lois Craig Invitational
FLINT, MI — Sporting a Detroit Pistons headband and waving an American flag, Rick Stanfill was ready. In fact, he has been talking about competing in the Lois Craig Invitational since July. Or really, he said, it’s on his mind year-round.
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
MLive.com
Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season
A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers
High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
Kearsley defense stings Carman-Ainsworth in Vehicle City Gridiron Classic
FLINT – An aggressive swarm of Hornets were in a stinging mood Thursday night at Atwood Stadium. Kearsley’s defense repeatedly stung Carman-Ainsworth in the season opener for both teams, handing the Cavaliers a 21-2 setback in the fifth Vehicle City Gridiron Classic. The Hornets had three interceptions, five...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 1 on Aug. 25
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Thursday, Aug. 25, or Week 1 of the football season. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 55, Detroit University Prep 14.
ESPN has Detroit Lions among 5 teams most likely to improve this season
ALLEN PARK -- We’re more than three weeks into training camp and have two preseason games in the books. And the expectations surrounding the Detroit Lions continue to rise. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has the Detroit Lions with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens as the five teams most likely to improve in 2022.
See 41 photos from Swartz Creek’s 62-0 victory over Flint Southwestern
Flint, MI -- Swartz Creek ran away with a massive victory over Flint Southwestern High School at the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday, Aug. 26. The final score was 62-0, with Swartz Creek scoring five touchdowns in six plays in the second quarter. MLive was there to document the...
Lions want to cool the flames of rookie Malcolm Rodriguez’s growing ‘Hard Knocks’ star
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has been one of the stars on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” while watching his name fly up the depth chart in training camp. Kelvin Sheppard, the team’s linebackers coach, tackled the topic of singing Rodriguez’s praises and why he...
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
Saginaw County woman wins $300,000 playing her favorite lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Saginaw County woman waited nearly a year to cash in a winning Cashword ticket worth $300,000, but now that she has, she says it feels “amazing” to be holding a check for that much money. “Cashword is my favorite game and the only instant...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
