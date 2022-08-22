ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Flint, MI
Football
City
Flint, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Powers, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Chargers#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports
MLive.com

Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season

A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers

High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc12.com

Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
SAGINAW, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy