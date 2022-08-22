ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman found dead inside burning Valencia Park home

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCqYQ_0hQoX4Fy00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews battling a fire at a Valencia Park home Monday morning discovered a woman dead inside.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the house fire was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of Groveland Drive.

Betty, a resident in the area, told ABC 10News she called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home.

“I tried to go inside with other people, but the smoke was coming out of the house,” she said.

Betty added that no one had lived in this house for a while, as it was being remodeled. But often, she said, people would break in.

"People would go inside there and do their thing, so it's abandoned,” Betty told ABC 10News.

Fire officials said it took more than 20 firefighters to put out the blaze. They confirmed the house was abandoned, adding they are looking into reports about squatters moving in.

Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked the fire and identify the woman found dead inside or why she was there.

Betty said she's especially thankful the fire didn't spread.

"Because the fire was so big, we thought it was going to get into the poles and come over here," she said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Body of 27-Year-Old Found Wrapped in Bedding Material Near Lake Hodges ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a body found under suspicious circumstances in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The body of Martin Armenta, 27, was discovered near the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, wrapped in what appeared to a type of bedding material, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Valencia, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Crews#Abc 10news
northcountydailystar.com

Update: Death Investigation – North County

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Fire Crews Make Quick Work of Blaze That Briefly Threatened Poway Homes

A fire of unknown causes broke out on a hillside above the Poway Rodeo grounds Thursday, briefly threatening homes before firefighters gained control. Flames endangered homes atop the hill in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road at about 10 a.m., prompting San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies to evacuate one person. The other home was unoccupied, officials told OnScene.TV.
POWAY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy