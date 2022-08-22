Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on murder charges following a stabbing early Wednesday morning. At around 4:10 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex for a reported stabbing. On arrival, troopers met with the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
foxbaltimore.com
FIRST ON FOX | Video shows brazen mass shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows the mass shooting yesterday in northwest Baltimore. The shooting just after noon on August 24 left one person dead and 6 others injured. 4 of them are in critical condition. The video shows a silver car pulling up to...
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder
Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BB-Gun Wielding Hotel Guest In Aberdeen Busted For Armed Robberies Near Neighboring Businesses
The investigation into a pair of armed robberies on the same block in Aberdeen led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect from Baltimore, authorities announced. Baltimore resident Eric Lamont Porter, Jr., 43, is facing charges following the investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department into a pair of reported robberies over the past week.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested following Dover drug bust
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested two people this week following a drug investigation that began earlier this year. Police say an investigation began back in June involving George Shaheen selling drugs. On Monday, detectives made contact with Shaheen inside of a vehicle, at which time he reportedly tried to flee, however, he was unable to get away due to the positioning of police vehicles.
Mass Shooting In Baltimore Sends Several To Hospital, Kills One: Reports (DEVELOPING)
One person is dead and several other have been reported injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore City, officials announced. Seven men were allegedly shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Baltimore Police Find Two Juveniles Shot After Hearing Gunshots
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two Juveniles were shot and hospitalized yesterday evening in Eastern Baltimore. The...
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WMDT.com
Part two: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly
MARYLAND – In several of the mass shootings in 2022, reports show, the shooter took to social media before firing off the gun. The question is: Can we prevent these violent acts by monitoring the hands behind social media? Is that the solution?. This is part two of our...
60 Year-Old Killed In Baltimore By Suspect After Being Asked For Tissue
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in...
