ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxm6r_0hQoWDeP00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were conducting crime prevention in downtown Asheville at 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Officer arrived at the 10 block of Grove Street outside of a nightclub, where they found a large group gathered and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the four victims were taken to the hospital where three people were treated and released and the fourth victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church. According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBIR

GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Asheville, NC
Sports
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested, charged with breaking and entering in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from a business in West Asheville. Police say officers arrested 47-year-old Shannon Creasman after he committed two business break-ins on the 1400 block of Patton Ave. at around 2 a.m. on August 23.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC

Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

District attorney says Haywood County deputy died in his sleep

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy. Deputy Brennan Clay Mehaffey passed away on Wednesday. The district attorney for Haywood County posted condolences for Mehaffey, saying the deputy died in his sleep. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy