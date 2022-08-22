Read full article on original website
“Big Brother Big Sister WI shoreline” looks to pair over 200 kids with mentors
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Big Brother Big Sister Wisconsin Shoreline” program is currently dealing with a shortage of mentors. Those involved with the program are encouraging others to give back. “200 hundred kids on the wait list is too many, we just need the ‘bigs,’ we...
Healthcare leadership at Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community. Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.
Purple Octopus: All-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground coming to Downtown Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27...
Oak Grove Dentistry: Tips for back to school
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry they have you covered all year ‘round. Dr. Eric Childs visited Local 5 Live with tips to get your teeth ready for the busy back to school season including sealing, mouthguards, and diet tips.
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
Unity Hospice launches new Grief and Education Center, open house today
(WFRV) – There’s a new place for help with grieving. Jenny Boeckman stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can tour the new Grief and Education Center from Unity Hospice. Learn more about the Unity Grief and Education Center Open House or connect with a...
Green Bay Yachting Club bringing back old tradition, hosting Light on the Fox
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.
Green Bay Service League serves free school supplies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Service League is hosting a back-to-school store. Students in the area are able to get socks, shoes, and everything else that they need to have a great school year, for free. Anna Burnette, co-chair of Green Bay Service League Back to...
Artstreet paints its way to the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Artstreet Festival began this Friday for the first time at Ashwaubomay Park. Artstreet is hosted by the nonprofit organization Mosaic Arts Inc. Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Molly Carey says, “We were looking for something that we were able to expand, have more activities, and bring different experiences so it wasn’t just downtown, same streets, and limited space.”
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton
(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
‘Ride with the Lights’ benefits Police Lights of Christmas program this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s lights on for a great local program. Ride along if you can but if you prefer to show your support for a great local program, you can just eat!. Local 5 Live gets a preview of ‘Ride with the Lights’ where proceeds benefit the Police Lights of Christmas Program.
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
NOW: Firefighters battling flames at De Pere duplex
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters from several different agencies are on the scene battling a duplex fire in the City of De Pere. Local 5 News is on the scene where crews are working to subdue flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way. There is no information...
Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build helps single mother provide home for her son
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, built a house for a single mother and her 10-year-old son on Wednesday. This year’s recipient Shaunna Toohey from Appleton spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program,...
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse
(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
