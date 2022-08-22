Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Nearly 700 more homes in Vilas County will have high-speed internet next week, as broadband expansion efforts continue
In the past decade, high-speed internet has become more of a necessity than a luxury. But it’s still lacking in many parts of the Northwoods. That’s starting to change though. Just this week, Spectrum completed a construction project to install about 25 miles of fiber-optic cable across the...
WJFW-TV
Downforce Motorsports opens unique Northwoods dealership that specializes in Superformance collectibles
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downforce Motorsports in Minocqua is opening a specialty dealership that focuses on the Superformance automaker, and the dealership is trying to put a new spin on the vintage car market. For car enthusiasts, they sell cars that have been featured in movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and tv shows such as Jay Leno’s garage.
WLUC
Iowa man dead as boat capsizes near Marble Point, Wisconsin
IRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - An Iowa man is dead after his boat capsized in Lake Superior. According to the Iron County, WI Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatch was alerted to an incident involving a capsized boat on the shores of Lake Superior. At about 8:54 a.m. Thursday, police responded...
WLUC
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
wxpr.org
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
