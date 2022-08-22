ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogebic County, MI

MIX 108

Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin

You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
ASHLAND, WI
WLUC

Iowa man dead as boat capsizes near Marble Point, Wisconsin

IRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - An Iowa man is dead after his boat capsized in Lake Superior. According to the Iron County, WI Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatch was alerted to an incident involving a capsized boat on the shores of Lake Superior. At about 8:54 a.m. Thursday, police responded...
IRON COUNTY, WI
WLUC

MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County

BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

