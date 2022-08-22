Read full article on original website
New program aims to decrease violence, increase education in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge leaders, law enforcement, and organizations aim to decrease violence and increase education through a new program. Councilman Darryl Hurst of District 5, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Community College, and CEASE FIRE collaborate with the new program, L.I.V.E., standing for Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education.
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction of buildings and lives. Many people, including nursing home operators across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. During the evacuation, nearly 1,000 elderly residents living in seven facilities owned by Bob Dean were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which led many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.
EBR Sheriff Office’s Dive-Rescue team honored
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials who voluntarily put themselves in life-threatening situations to assist in investigations and rescue citizens from danger were honored Wednesday, August 24. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the members of the EBRSO...
EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
BRCC, SU Law Center sign partnership agreement to help expunge students’ records
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ink is dry, marking the newest partnership between the Southern University Law Center and Baton Rouge Community College. “They’ve been given a second chance on life, why not give them a second chance on education?” asked BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith.
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
Livingston Parish Council in support of reclassifying books at local library
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will be sending a letter to the Livingston Parish Library Board asking to reclassify certain books. “I do think as, first of all as a Christian, as parish president of Livingston Parish, as a father, a grandfather, and...
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LSU students react to recent kidnapping near Cypress Hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many students are shocked to hear about the recent kidnapping. Some said between a reported kidnapping and shooting in one week, they definitely had to become more aware of their surroundings. Early Wednesday morning, before dawn, reports claim a young female was abducted outside...
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
Baker officials to hold public meeting, discuss moving youth detainees
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A public meeting will be held in the City of Baker to discuss the relocation of youth detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center. The meeting will be a panel discussion hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish District 2...
Assumption Parish Schools will spend over $300,000 on updating school safety
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Schools in Assumption Parish will be receiving major security upgrades that school leaders say are all about safety. “Obviously there’s a huge conversation around the country right now about school safety. But I think it’s it’s without that conversation, it’s still a priority,” said the Superintendent of Assumption Parish Schools John Barthelemy.
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
