Washington, DC

The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Wednesday

Prior to Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. On Wednesday, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Avery, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 43 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Overall, Avery has racked up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders claim Wes Martin off waivers

The Commanders set their 80-man roster on Tuesday and they made a couple of changes to it on Wednesday. The team announced that they have claimed guard Wes Martin off of waivers from the Jaguars. Defensive back Channing Stribling was waived in a corresponding move. Martin is a familiar face...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘He’s one of our 53 best’: Robert Saleh’s eye-opening response to Denzel Mims’ Jets trade request

Robert Saleh is nonplussed by the public trade request made by Denzel Mims and said that the New York Jets are more than willing to move forward with the wide receiver on their roster. “I don’t think it’s a locker room distraction … it’s a business part of it,” Saleh said Friday. “He’s one of […] The post ‘He’s one of our 53 best’: Robert Saleh’s eye-opening response to Denzel Mims’ Jets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded

A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts worked out trio of WRs

The Indianapolis Colts worked out a trio of wide receivers, according to the league’s transaction wire Tuesday. The three included in the workout were Vyncint Smith, Chris Rowland and Tyshaun James. The Colts are likely keeping an eye on the market and with the massive roster cuts right around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

