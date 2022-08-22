Read full article on original website
Bucs Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Wednesday
Prior to Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. On Wednesday, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Avery, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 43 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Overall, Avery has racked up...
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Ron Rivera offer a clue on Dax Milne's future with the Commanders?
The Washington Commanders will keep at least six wide receivers on the 53-man roster. They could keep seven, but six is the likely number. We know of five wide receivers who will make Washington’s roster. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims are locks. Who...
Commanders bring back a former 4th-round draft pick
One day after NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 80 players, the Washington Commanders made another move. The Commanders claimed guard Wes Martin off waivers and released cornerback Channing Stribling. If Martin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a Washington fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He...
Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera could join list of NFL coaches on the hot seat
Dating back to his days as a player for Mike Ditka and the hard-nosed Chicago Bears teams of the 1980s,
Sources: Cowboys High on Jaguars’ Walker Little in Search for Tyron Smith Replacement
Could the Cowboys look to the Jaguars to find their Tyron Smith replacement for the 2022 season?
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Latest on Chiefs RB Ronald Jones' 53-man roster chances
With preseason Week 3 officially in the books the Kansas City Chiefs can now turn their attention to assembling their 53-man regular season roster ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline. One of the biggest storylines for the team this offseason has been the status of free agent RB Ronald Jones....
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Commanders claim Wes Martin off waivers
The Commanders set their 80-man roster on Tuesday and they made a couple of changes to it on Wednesday. The team announced that they have claimed guard Wes Martin off of waivers from the Jaguars. Defensive back Channing Stribling was waived in a corresponding move. Martin is a familiar face...
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
4 takeaways from the Steelers latest round of roster cuts
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made their second round of roster cuts. The team trimmed their training camp roster from 85 to 80 and there were some surprises among the moves. Here are our takeaways from the releases. Mason Rudolph is here to stay. There was a thought that the...
Chiefs Agree to Amended Contract With JuJu Smith-Schuster
KC gives its projected top wideout the opportunity to earn some more money this season.
Browns Active Roster Projection: Predicting the Initial 53
The Cleveland Browns have already reduced their roster from 90 to 80, but after their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, they will have to get the roster down to 53; projecting the moves the Browns will make.
Projecting the Bears' depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Browns
The Chicago Bears are preparing for their final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, where a handful of players will be competing for starting jobs or roster spots. With the final round of roster cuts looming next Tuesday, this is the last chance for many roster bubble players to make an impression and push for a roster spot.
‘He’s one of our 53 best’: Robert Saleh’s eye-opening response to Denzel Mims’ Jets trade request
Robert Saleh is nonplussed by the public trade request made by Denzel Mims and said that the New York Jets are more than willing to move forward with the wide receiver on their roster. “I don’t think it’s a locker room distraction … it’s a business part of it,” Saleh said Friday. “He’s one of […] The post ‘He’s one of our 53 best’: Robert Saleh’s eye-opening response to Denzel Mims’ Jets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe
Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded
A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
Colts worked out trio of WRs
The Indianapolis Colts worked out a trio of wide receivers, according to the league’s transaction wire Tuesday. The three included in the workout were Vyncint Smith, Chris Rowland and Tyshaun James. The Colts are likely keeping an eye on the market and with the massive roster cuts right around...
