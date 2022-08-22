Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified.
Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue.
The suspect vehicle was described only as a dark sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
