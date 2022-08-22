Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was indicted Friday on several charges that include, tampering with records, passing bad checks, and theft in office. Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 12. The East...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 930pm, but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no arrests...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
cleveland19.com
Man found shot to death in roadway near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood. The victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s as 63-year-old Ardell Houi, was found by first responders in the roadway on Nelson Avenue near East 112th Street with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
Woman leads police on hour-long chase
A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!. K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest
City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland’s Industrial Valley could be the new site for the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are definitely mixed feelings and even anger about a proposal to build a new jail in Cuyahoga County. More than 100 people gathered on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College for the latest update on the plan, and the public was vocal, many not buying what the jail committee is selling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Man shot dead on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the Union-Miles neighborhood Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was shot about 7:20 pm. in the 11100 block of Nelson Avenue. 19 News will have more information when it is made available.
’15 or 16 shots’: Relative describes hearing man shot, killed in bed
Cleveland police say when they arrived at the scene, Loper was treated by EMS but ultimately died.
cleveland19.com
Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle involved in several thefts of catalytic converters, between August 8 and 19, at various locations and hours. According to police, the vehicle appears to be an early 2000 model, dark blue or black Mercury Mountaineer. Anyone who recognizes the...
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is being credited with saving the life of a Cleveland police Sergeant who had collapsed and was unconscious after being stung by two bees during a community event. On Aug. 20, Sgt. Ray O’Connor was playing football with kids during a back to...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
cleveland19.com
Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state highway patrol trooper is lucky to have avoided significant injuries following an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.
Comments / 1