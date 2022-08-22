ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was indicted Friday on several charges that include, tampering with records, passing bad checks, and theft in office. Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 12. The East...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 930pm, but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no arrests...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found shot to death in roadway near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood. The victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s as 63-year-old Ardell Houi, was found by first responders in the roadway on Nelson Avenue near East 112th Street with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!. K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Politics Local
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest

City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Man shot dead on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the Union-Miles neighborhood Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was shot about 7:20 pm. in the 11100 block of Nelson Avenue. 19 News will have more information when it is made available.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle involved in several thefts of catalytic converters, between August 8 and 19, at various locations and hours. According to police, the vehicle appears to be an early 2000 model, dark blue or black Mercury Mountaineer. Anyone who recognizes the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is being credited with saving the life of a Cleveland police Sergeant who had collapsed and was unconscious after being stung by two bees during a community event. On Aug. 20, Sgt. Ray O’Connor was playing football with kids during a back to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state highway patrol trooper is lucky to have avoided significant injuries following an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy