Why Stars Like Usher Need Creative Directors to Own Las Vegas
It was two days before the opening of My Way, Usher’s new, rebooted Las Vegas residency, and creative director Simon Hammerstein still had an important puzzle to solve. Like any artist who does a residency, Usher has a big catalog of hits to choose from — the trouble was choosing which one would end the show. In the afternoon, Hammerstein settled into an empty row of VIP seats toward the front of the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater, next to production designer Paul Tate dePoo, who quietly argued for “Love in This Club.” “I feel like Vanna White trying to sell...
NCT 127 Set 2 U.S. Dates in World Tour: Is Your City One of the Lucky Stops?
After months of speculation, NCT 127 is finally making their post-pandemic return to the U.S. this year for two dates in their ongoing world tour. The K-pop boy band announced plans to play shows on both coasts in the U.S. this year. First up, hitting Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 6, followed by an Oct. 13 concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The two dates come as part of NCT 127’s “The Link” world tour, first announced in November 2021 and officially kicking off with a three-date run in the Seoul Sky Dome. The trek has also visited Tokyo, Singapore and...
The Ledger: Why Analysts Like MSG Entertainment’s Potential Sphere Spinoff
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. MSG Sphere, the yet-to-be-built music venue in Las Vegas, could break away from the company that dreamed it up and funded its construction – and that may be good news for MSG Entertainment shareholders.
For Love or Money: Bas & Rexx Life Raj on the Creative Battles Today’s Artists Face
Artists are constantly fighting the internal battle between carrying out their creative vision and sacrificing integrity for commercial success. Bas and Rexx Life Raj are a pair of respected rhymers who have dipped their toes into hip-hop’s mainstream, but have been reluctant to fully immerse themselves into that world. Bas struggled with the aforementioned mental battle in February when he tweeted about having an 11-track album authentic to himself and the world he wanted to create with his next body of work — but was grappling with the idea of releasing another more palatable version to the mainstream, one that boasted...
Bandcamp Fridays to Return in September
The popular promotion will continue on October 7, November 4 and December 2. Bandcamp Fridays are making a return. The popular monthly promotion, during which the platform waives its usual revenue share and gives all proceeds straight to artists and labels, is making a comeback on September 2 after a several-month hiatus following the company’s acquisition by Epic Games in March. Historically, Bandcamp Fridays have taken place on the first Friday of every month, and, according to a blog post from Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, the promotion will resume this fall. In addition to the September date, Bandcamp Fridays are scheduled for October 7, November 4 and December 2.
