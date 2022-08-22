Over one million fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine, heroin seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a "massive amount" of drugs at the Nogales Port of Entry on Saturday, Aug. 20., according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared on social media that the narcotics were hidden in floor compartments in an 18-wheel truck and trailer.

Included in the seizure, CBP reported finding over one million fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 114 pounds of cocaine, and 13 pounds of heroin.

