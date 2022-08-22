ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Over one million fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine, heroin seized

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a "massive amount" of drugs at the Nogales Port of Entry on Saturday, Aug. 20., according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared on social media that the narcotics were hidden in floor compartments in an 18-wheel truck and trailer.

Included in the seizure, CBP reported finding over one million fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 114 pounds of cocaine, and 13 pounds of heroin.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 7

Melissa Lopez
4d ago

all our people ending up in prisons and dying really not worth us no money nor drugs in the world are worth us beautiful people

Reply
5
 

