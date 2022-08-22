ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says he played with wrist fracture

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GX616_0hQoUXzH00

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum played with a small break in his left wrist during the final months of the 2021-22 regular season, he said in an interview.

The Celtics star said he injured his wrist Feb. 13 in a game against the Atlanta Hawks but didn’t have it medically evaluated until the regular season was over and before the playoffs started — about two months later.

He said it had healed before the Celtics met Golden State in the NBA Finals, which the Warriors won in six games.

“Come to find out, this was eight weeks later, it showed that I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist,” Tatum said in the Bleacher Report interview, posted online Sunday. “And it was small but it was still a non-displaced chip. So I chipped a bone but it didn’t leave the surface. But it had shown that the bone had grew over it so it healed, but I was still in pain because I kept getting hit or falling on it. So I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months.”

Tatum, 24, said the wrist still was bothersome after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals when he was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. He needed a cortisone shot to continue in the series, he said.

Tatum earned first-team All-NBA honors and averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the regular season, all career highs.

He played in 100 games in all — 76 in the regular season and all 24 in the postseason.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy