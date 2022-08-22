Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink
PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping. Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close. Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch...
phl17.com
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Keeping it in the Family, Rare Blue Lobster Will Live at Becky’s Diner in Portland
Why Becky's Diner? Because it's family. Mark Rand and his son Luke caught the rare blue lobster while fishing near Peaks Island recently. It's a very vibrant blue! What will happen to the blue lobstah? It's gonna live at Becky's Diner, and not on a plate because it's a family affair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
New Latin American Cocktail Bar Opens in Portland, Maine, This Friday
The exciting thing about living in the Greater Portland area is that it seems like new spots open up around town over night every night. Whether it’s a new boutique, cocktail bar, or brewery, there is always something new to explore. The only thing that’s tough about this is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
WMTW
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
Is This Scary Urban Legend About a Well in Sabattus, Maine, a True Story?
We all know some urban legends. I mean, I learned not to flash my high beams at anyone that did not have their headlights on at night, or else they will turn around, follow me and try to run me off the road. There are so many urban legends out...
Volunteers give free coffee to people experiencing homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The issue of homelessness tends to become more visible in the warm summer months in Maine. People usually spend more time outside on the streets instead of looking for shelter 24/7 indoors. In many ways, this season serves as a wake-up call and a reminder that this problem has not been solved.
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
WPFO
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Peter Geiger of the Farmers' Almanac shares a few tips and tricks with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — Each year the Farmers’ Almanac puts out several life hacks, things you can do around your home to make life a little easier.
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
Comments / 0