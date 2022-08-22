ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

102.9 WBLM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes

PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
WESTBROOK, ME
lbmjournal.com

Two Maine dealers named among best places to work

BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
BELGRADE, ME
Z107.3

Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival

By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October

Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Some Maine communities break rainfall records

Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter

For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
AUGUSTA, ME

