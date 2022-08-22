ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

Texas coffee shop fights back against abortion restrictions by giving away free Plan B

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A woman in Texas is using her coffeeshop to give people resources and access to abortion healthcare.

Destiny Adams, who co-owns Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse in Wolfforth, Texas, wanted to help her small town after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this year.

To do this she decided to implement emergency contraceptive kits in her restrooms and available at her drive-thru for anyone who wants them.

The kits, provided by Jane's Due Process , are completely free and come with emergency contraception, education pamphlets, a pregnancy test, and condoms.

Adams first implemented the kits after the Supreme Court's decision triggered an anti-abortion law in Texas.

"All you have to do is walk into our cafe, don't even worry about stopping at the register or telling anyone what you're doing," Adams says in a TikTok video.

By advertising the kits on Tumbleweed + Sage's social media accounts, people donated to Tumbleweed + Sage or Jane's Due Process as a thank you to Adams for giving others access to emergency contraception.

"I am so very thankful for all the donations, all the best wishes, everything we have received so far we could not have done this without you and we are so proud and honored to do this for our community," Adams said in a video .

But anti-abortion activists didn't find Adams' act of kindness to be a good thing.

Many have called in to the Wolfforth Police Department to report Tumbleweed + Sage leading the department to making a post notifying the public they are aware of the "free plan B kits" and there is uncertainty surrounding the legality.

Adams clarified in an Instagram post that "We have done our research and know that we aren’t breaking any laws. We will keep it that way so that we can continue to provide things for our community."

The right to contraceptives is still legal in Texas.

