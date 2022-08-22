ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH

SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Axios

Health Care Vitals: New Hampshire

On Thursday, August 18, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Manchester, New Hampshire featuring local health care leaders, policymakers and medical experts. Guests offered their perspectives on combating barriers to health care access and proposed solutions for bridging equity gaps. Axios’s senior health care editor Adriel Bettelheim led the conversation.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Business
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WINDHAM, NH
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Healthcare System#Pembroke#Vegeta
NHPR

New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy