nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
businessnhmagazine.com
Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH
SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
Health Care Vitals: New Hampshire
On Thursday, August 18, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Manchester, New Hampshire featuring local health care leaders, policymakers and medical experts. Guests offered their perspectives on combating barriers to health care access and proposed solutions for bridging equity gaps. Axios’s senior health care editor Adriel Bettelheim led the conversation.
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple travels to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts, meets family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The war in Ukraine rages on as the Russian invasion moves into its sixth month Wednesday on Ukraine’s independence day. Christina Pasicznyk Vogel, of the Ukrainian church in Manchester, just returned from the country while on a mission to help those in need. “We were...
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
NHPR
Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
Two military planes were forced to make emergency landings on Tuesday — one at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington, the other in New Jersey —including a refueler craft carrying seven staff members of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, who were onboard for an orientation flight.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
WCVB
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive batch was collected in...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
NHPR
New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Say What? 7 Reasons Why Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the Best City to Own a Moped
Biased post coming at ya from a proud moped owner!. Having a moped just makes sense in some locations. To that point, it also makes no sense to own a moped in other locations. For example, there is probably no point in owning a moped in many parts of northern New Hampshire.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30...
