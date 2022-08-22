Hampshire Sheriff, Hadley Police Departments to open office at Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – There’s a new shared law enforcement office space at the Hampshire Mall aiming to provide services to seniors in the Hadley area.

This new office, located near Planet Fitness, will be shared among the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office, the Hadley Police Department and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. The hope is that this will be an inviting area for the public to learn more about policing initiatives, like their triad program. That’s a community policing initiate, that for the last 30 years has served seniors in particular while raising awareness about safety and crime prevention.

Lynn Gray, the General Manager of the Hampshire Mall told 22News that it’s an exciting addition to the mall.

“So if you’re here to shop, dine and be entertained, while you’re here you can pop in and ask a few questions. There’s employment opportunities, there’s the TRIAD program, there’s ways to volunteer, there’s ways to protect yourself and our senior citizens. So it’s really a collaborative effort,” said Gray.

TRIAD is a community policing initiative that brings law enforcement together with senior citizens and service providers to raise awareness about safety and crime prevention. In a press release sent to 22News, Sheriff Patrick J. Callihane stated they are “hopeful our new office will mark the beginning of a great new chapter for this outstanding program.” This is the department’s 30th anniversary of the TRIAD program.

“We are excited to work with the Sheriff’s Department in this new space,” said Hadley Police Chief Mike Mason of the new collaboration. “We will be working with the Sheriff’s Department to plan some community-based events and have officers and dispatchers available to meet and speak with members of the community as much as possible. We will also try to have our K9, Fitz there to say hello! We are grateful to the mall for this opportunity and to the Sheriff’s Department for allowing us to be involved in this project and collaborate with them on how to better serve our community.”

Plans for some future community-based events at this new location are already underway.

