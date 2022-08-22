ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, OH

WOWK 13 News

Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles. Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital in Meigs County, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that happened Friday afternoon. Sheriff Keith Wood said the person taken to the hospital has serious injuries. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen. According to Sheriff Lavender, 17-year-old Josalyn Caplinger was last seen around 2:30 p.m. yesterday in the Pleasant Valley Road area. Caplinger is described as 5’ 3” tall, 115lbs....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested following short pursuit

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
ONA, WV
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville

Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
WSAZ

WTAP

One person seriously injured in possible pipe bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on the 35000 block of Kings Ridge Road in...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
IRONTON, OH

