Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Benzinga
Fall Stocks Watchlist $VFC $LOW $DTC $CWH $PRTY
VF Corp. (VFC) – This apparel company's brands include cooler weather names like The North Face, Timberland and Smartwool. The company is also parent to notable brands Vans and Supreme. Lowe's (LOW) – A play on fall-time home and yard clean up. Get ready to start seeing the telltale...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Analysts Hail VMware's Strong License Driven Q2; Await Broadcom Transaction Approval
VMware, Inc VMW clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $3.34 billion above the consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beat the Street view. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Market Perform on VMware following 2Q23's better-than-expected earnings report. Given the pending acquisition by Broadcom Inc AVGO that will likely close...
Dollar General Remains An Attractive Investment Opportunity, Says This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG and raised the price target to $285 from $260, implying an 19% upside. The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Griffin thinks Dollar General will remain an attractive investment...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
