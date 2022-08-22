ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fall Stocks Watchlist $VFC $LOW $DTC $CWH $PRTY

VF Corp. (VFC) – This apparel company's brands include cooler weather names like The North Face, Timberland and Smartwool. The company is also parent to notable brands Vans and Supreme. Lowe's (LOW) – A play on fall-time home and yard clean up. Get ready to start seeing the telltale...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

