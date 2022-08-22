ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, it’s still summer, but here’s the opening date for Stevens Pass

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
We may be nearing 90 degrees again this week, how about an update on the start of ski and snowboard season at Stevens Pass this winter?

According to Stevens Pass officials, they have penciled in an opening date of Friday, Dec. 2.

However, the date is dependent on the weather, of course.

Once lift tickets go on sale, they will be limited in quantity to allow for a better experience for guests on the mountain.

©2022 Cox Media Group

