Orlando, FL

click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Safety improvements coming to Mills Avenue intersection, FDOT says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Wednesday evening regarding upgrades to an intersection in the Mills 50 District. FDOT said that in 2018, an oversized vehicle caused damage at the intersections of Mills Avenue and Mount Vernon Street. The state hopes...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeding driver who drank beer at party arrested in Leesburg

A speeding driver who said he drank beer at a party was arrested in Leesburg. Reynaldo Resendiz, 43, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a gray Nissan SUV early Sunday morning when he was clocked traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL

