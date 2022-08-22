Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
click orlando
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
WESH
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist died after an Orange County crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. John Young Parkway and W. Oak Ridge Road. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m...
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
click orlando
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says
An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.
WESH
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
click orlando
Safety improvements coming to Mills Avenue intersection, FDOT says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Wednesday evening regarding upgrades to an intersection in the Mills 50 District. FDOT said that in 2018, an oversized vehicle caused damage at the intersections of Mills Avenue and Mount Vernon Street. The state hopes...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
leesburg-news.com
Speeding driver who drank beer at party arrested in Leesburg
A speeding driver who said he drank beer at a party was arrested in Leesburg. Reynaldo Resendiz, 43, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a gray Nissan SUV early Sunday morning when he was clocked traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
