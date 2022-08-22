ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $161,794 in ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #9932 just sold for 115.00 ETH...
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 115 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #2553 just sold for 115.00 ETH...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Fall Stocks Watchlist $VFC $LOW $DTC $CWH $PRTY

VF Corp. (VFC) – This apparel company's brands include cooler weather names like The North Face, Timberland and Smartwool. The company is also parent to notable brands Vans and Supreme. Lowe's (LOW) – A play on fall-time home and yard clean up. Get ready to start seeing the telltale...
PennyWorks Review

PennyWorks is a unique platform that allows you to easily earn interest through investments powered by collateralized lending. Unlike cryptocurrency exchanges, you don’t need to have prior knowledge of the crypto market or how to manage risk across this alternative asset class. Instead, you purchase PennyWorks Notes, and PennyWorks generates income through providing collateralized loans of digital assets. This business is similar to auto and home loans, but instead of the car or home serving as collateral, it’s digital assets. In turn, you receive a higher interest rate based on the funds in your account and the amount of time you take between redemption. You can earn up to 6% annual percentage yield (APY) — much more than you’d see keeping your money in bonds, savings accounts or other investment opportunities.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carvana CVNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Clarus

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Clarus. Looking at options history for Clarus CLAR we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
