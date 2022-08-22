ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Lyssa

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqGGc_0hQoSBk700

August 22nd– Meet Lyssa!

Lyssa is a 3 year-old spayed female.

She has had a few kittens who have all been adopted similar to Vera so now its her turn to find a forever home.

Lyssa’s long hair makes her more unique as well as lovable.

She likes to hang out around you at all times and she loves to be held.

If you’re interested in Lyssa, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

