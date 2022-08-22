WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Lyssa
August 22nd– Meet Lyssa!
Lyssa is a 3 year-old spayed female.
She has had a few kittens who have all been adopted similar to Vera so now its her turn to find a forever home.
Lyssa’s long hair makes her more unique as well as lovable.
She likes to hang out around you at all times and she loves to be held.
If you’re interested in Lyssa, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0