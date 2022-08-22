Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
And Finally by Henry Marsh review – from doctor to patient
A reader faced with the third instalment of a famous neurosurgeon’s memoirs is entitled to a sinking feeling. They might be forgiven for the suspicion that such a book was conceived at a boozy party celebrating the sales of the previous two. Not only that, but memoirs by medics can feel anticlimactic. The daily proximity of life-and-death decisions makes them akin to war stories, but they lack the sweep of history, and there is the feeling that the work of one doctor, in contrast to that of war heroes, is much like that of any other.
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
