Louisiana State

Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say

A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
HANAHAN, SC
Hungry bears use pet door and screen windows to break into homes in Montana

Bears went through a pet door, screen windows and doors to rummage through people’s homes in search of food, Montana officials said. Montana Fish, WIldlife and Parks officials said two bears were actively breaking into homes in a Missoula neighborhood over the past six weeks. “This neighborhood sits on...
MONTANA STATE
Jack Ohman: Baby you can’t drive my car ...

California will ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.) Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook. And take a look...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools

Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
EDUCATION
Safelite AutoGlass Becomes Sponsor Of Field At Ohio Stadium

Ohio State announced on Friday afternoon that Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus-based vehicle glass services and recalibration company, will be the first-ever sponsor of the field at Ohio Stadium. The company, which has sponsored the field goal netting in Ohio Stadium since 2014, will now have its logos painted at the...
COLUMBUS, OH

