Raleigh News & Observer
Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say
A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
Raleigh News & Observer
Hungry bears use pet door and screen windows to break into homes in Montana
Bears went through a pet door, screen windows and doors to rummage through people’s homes in search of food, Montana officials said. Montana Fish, WIldlife and Parks officials said two bears were actively breaking into homes in a Missoula neighborhood over the past six weeks. “This neighborhood sits on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jack Ohman: Baby you can’t drive my car ...
California will ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.) Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook. And take a look...
Raleigh News & Observer
He found a way to lower Duke Energy bills for NC residents. It was illegal, sheriff says
The man wearing Duke Energy clothes looked and sounded convincing when he appeared on doorsteps promising to lower North Carolina homeowners’ energy bills, Rowan County sheriff’s investigators said. He charged $250 to $400 before tampering with their electrical meters, investigators said. The residents had no idea the work...
Raleigh News & Observer
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
$1 lottery ticket turned into $750,000 jackpot for NC woman. ‘I just started hollering’
When Linda McCain realized what her eyes were seeing late at night on Aug. 18, she moved into her kitchen for better lighting to do a double take, North Carolina lottery officials say. McCain’s $1 Cash 5 ticket that she bought from a Short Stop Mart in Maxton, North Carolina...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools
Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Belk sues former CEO Patel, GameStop for ‘deceptive practices,’ poaching employees
Belk department store this week sued its former CEO Nir Patel, another former executive and GameStop Corp. accusing them of stealing its employees and payroll information, according to North Carolina federal court documents. Patel stepped down in May as CEO less than a year after taking the helm of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Safelite AutoGlass Becomes Sponsor Of Field At Ohio Stadium
Ohio State announced on Friday afternoon that Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus-based vehicle glass services and recalibration company, will be the first-ever sponsor of the field at Ohio Stadium. The company, which has sponsored the field goal netting in Ohio Stadium since 2014, will now have its logos painted at the...
