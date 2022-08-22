Read full article on original website
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power
We play a fun game with some of the cast members in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the latest junket interview. We posed the question to them on what power they would choose if they could forge their own ring of power. Find out the results from each cast member and what powers they would like to have.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
Stranger Things: Kamchatka #4 - Chapter Four
Young Russian teens Anna and Leonid are in a hurry to save their father, a scientist, from a top-secret prison in Russia. Luckily, they have a former spy on their side, protecting them from harm. But can they get to their father in time to save him from the maw of a KGB-controlled Demogorgon?
Damage Control #1 - Into the Mailstrom; Zapped and the Mother of Invention
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder Guide
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. The game was supposed to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1, but it has been delayed "by a few months." It's unclear exactly when you'll get to roam around Middle-earth as Gollum, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It's also releasing on Switch at a later date. The adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat. If you already know you want to head back to Middle-earth, Lord of the Rings: Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon.
Jason Momoa Teases His Fast X Character: "He's Definitely Got Some Daddy Issues"
Actor Jason Momoa has teased his Fast X character, a villain that the Aquaman star said is "evil and quirky and androgynous." Speaking to ET, Momoa shared what he could about the upcoming action movie. "I've never played a character that, what's the word--he's evil and quirky and androgynous," he...
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
WandaVision Director Matt Shakman In Talks To For Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie
It looks like Marvel may have found a replacement director for their upcoming Fantastic Four movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts parted ways with the production. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is looking to take up the director role as Marvel quickly began looking for Watt's replacement. Deadline is...
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Futamata Ren'ai - Rui & Miyako Mini After Story
Latest on Futamata Ren'ai - Rui & Miyako Mini After Story. We have no news or videos for Futamata Ren'ai - Rui & Miyako Mini After Story. Sorry!
Marauders #5 - Hell Can Wait!
HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn’t agree more! It’s a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!
Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2 - Old Friends
Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
Lunatic Viewer - Streamer Girl at Risk -
Latest on Lunatic Viewer - Streamer Girl at Risk - We have no news or videos forLunatic Viewer - Streamer Girl at Risk -. Sorry!
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
