ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuxdQ_0hQoR7GF00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports ten arrests and one citation between July 31 and August 20.

Kenneth Bliss Johansen, 31, of Atlantic, was arrested July 31st for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

Kantauo Mark, 42, of Atlantic, was arrested July 31st for Driving While Barred.

EJ Stephen, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested August 5th for Public Intoxication.

Jason Tasto, 45, of Atlantic, was arrested August 6th for Theft 5th (Shoplifting).

Jordan Mullins, 20, of Atlantic, was arrested August 8th for Interference with Official Acts.

Jeffrey McCoy, 53, of Atlantic, was arrested August 9th on a Cass County warrant for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

Weneity Seker, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested August 16th for Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samuel Martinez Alvarado, 31, of Atlantic, was arrested August 18th for Simple Assault.

Curclund Vanaernam, 21, of Atlantic, was arrested August 19th for Operate Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent.

Dan Christensen, 48, of Atlantic, was arrested August 20th for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

All individuals were taken to the Cass County Jail where they were booked and held.

Alaina Abild, 18, of Atlantic was cited into court and released on August 16th for Theft 5th (Shoplifting).

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug charges in Atlantic

(Atlantic) As part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday. These warrants were executed at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street in Atlantic. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old William Freemark of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins of Osceola on Monday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Officers transported Hopkins to the Union County Jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond. Creston Police arrested 40-year-old Joseph Mark Christman of Creston...
CRESTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda woman arrested on a warrant

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda, on Wednesday on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear from original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was transported to the Page County Jail where she was booked in on $300 bond pending future court appearances.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Search warrants executed in Montgomery County; three people arrested

(Montgomery Co.) As a result of two separate narcotic investigations, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants and arrested three individuals. On Thursday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 115 N 4th Avenue in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith of Villisca was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Smith was held on $100,000 bond. 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry of Villisca was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment. Gentry was held on $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Christensen
KETV.com

Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge

OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atlantic Police Report
Western Iowa Today

Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality

(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy