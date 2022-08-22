Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports ten arrests and one citation between July 31 and August 20.

Kenneth Bliss Johansen, 31, of Atlantic, was arrested July 31st for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

Kantauo Mark, 42, of Atlantic, was arrested July 31st for Driving While Barred.

EJ Stephen, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested August 5th for Public Intoxication.

Jason Tasto, 45, of Atlantic, was arrested August 6th for Theft 5th (Shoplifting).

Jordan Mullins, 20, of Atlantic, was arrested August 8th for Interference with Official Acts.

Jeffrey McCoy, 53, of Atlantic, was arrested August 9th on a Cass County warrant for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

Weneity Seker, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested August 16th for Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samuel Martinez Alvarado, 31, of Atlantic, was arrested August 18th for Simple Assault.

Curclund Vanaernam, 21, of Atlantic, was arrested August 19th for Operate Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent.

Dan Christensen, 48, of Atlantic, was arrested August 20th for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

All individuals were taken to the Cass County Jail where they were booked and held.

Alaina Abild, 18, of Atlantic was cited into court and released on August 16th for Theft 5th (Shoplifting).