The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO