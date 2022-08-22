Read full article on original website
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
3 Mets who will be off the roster by September 1
What will the New York Mets roster look like on September 1? For sure, it’ll include 28 players. That’s when rosters expand by 2 and the Mets get a chance to carry an extra pitcher and a bat. Those two players might already be with the team as we should expect a couple of demotions before September 1.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)
Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
Mets might have a new role for Eduardo Escobar upon his return from the IL
Eduardo Escobar was signed to be the starting third baseman for the New York Mets this year. Well, after 102 games, 409 plate appearances, and a rather disappointing .216/.269/.384 stint with the club before landing on the IL, they could be rethinking exactly how they use him. We should still...
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Orioles fan not wasting time giving Adley Rutschman legendary status
Rookie Adley Rutshman has apparently cemented his status as a Baltimore Orioles legend already. In 2019, the Baltimore Orioles used their first-overall selection on Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. Nearly three years later, Rutschman’s work in the minor leagues gave the Orioles confidence in calling him up to the majors. So far, he has been everything the team and fanbase could have hoped for.
