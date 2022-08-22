ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Mets who will be off the roster by September 1

What will the New York Mets roster look like on September 1? For sure, it’ll include 28 players. That’s when rosters expand by 2 and the Mets get a chance to carry an extra pitcher and a bat. Those two players might already be with the team as we should expect a couple of demotions before September 1.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FanSided

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Orioles fan not wasting time giving Adley Rutschman legendary status

Rookie Adley Rutshman has apparently cemented his status as a Baltimore Orioles legend already. In 2019, the Baltimore Orioles used their first-overall selection on Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. Nearly three years later, Rutschman’s work in the minor leagues gave the Orioles confidence in calling him up to the majors. So far, he has been everything the team and fanbase could have hoped for.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy