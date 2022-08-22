‘Duck Walking’ Can Strengthen and Stretch Your Calves and Shins if They’re Inflamed From Pounding the Pavement

The folks at home linens brand Parachute know a thing or two about feeling comfortable in bed. Since its founding in 2014 as a line of quality bedding, the brand's ethos has been about making the home softer and smoother around the edges, with the bed and its coverings as the main focus. So when it expanded into loungewear last year, it was no surprise that the pieces were as lightweight and lovely as their linens. Now, you can expect the same lightness—plus even more softness—from the new Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton pajamas.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO