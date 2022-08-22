Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
Look: Alex Morgan Shares Adorable Family Beach Photo
Alex Morgan is still thriving on the pitch, make no mistake about it. That being said, the USWNT star is certainly enjoying her free time. On Tuesday night, Morgan shared a picture of her family enjoying themselves on the beach. The photo included her husband, Servando Carrasco, as well as her daughter Charlie.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Parenting Admission
Alex Morgan admitted to doing something that most parents likely do when they have small children. Morgan confessed that she throws away 95% of her kids' artwork that they make during school. "What do you guys do with all the beautiful-unique-one-of-a-kind artwork that your kids bring home from school? Just...
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
NASCAR Driver Admits He Wishes Conversation Went Differently
Kyle Larson won last Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen, but not without some conflict. With roughly five laps remaining, Chase Elliott was in the lead when the race restarted. Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate's car in the first turn, which helped him to emerge victorious but pushed Elliott back to a fourth-place finish.
Look: New Photo Emerges From Little League Classic Controversy
Over the weekend, footage of a Black player from the Little League World Series wearing cotton on his head surfaced on ESPN. Many people found this act to be racially insensitive. Roughly a day after this footage went viral, it was discovered that a white player from the Midwest Region...
Look: Anne de Paula's SI Swimsuit Photos With Lion, Giraffe
Throughout the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, there have been numerous adventurous photoshoots. Back in 2019, Brazilian model Anne de Paula participated in a unique--and semi-dangerous--shoot. De Paula posed in Kenya with a lion and a giraffe. The assignment was part of de Paula's third of four consecutive...
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
Fans Review Amazon's Broadcast With Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
On Thursday night, Amazon's Thursday night football broadcast featured the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. It was also the first opportunity for Amazon to show off its new broadcast team. Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels is teaming up with longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Although they've only been...
