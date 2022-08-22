Read full article on original website
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
KWQC
Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates
'The gun violence wasn't slowing down': Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
KWQC
‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. The department hopes the approach will stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders and lower gun crime rates in the city. “It’s an evidence-based strategy that’s meant...
Shooting Wednesday night at Davenport gas station leaves 1 injured
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting Wednesday night, Aug. 24 in the parking lot of a Davenport gas station left one man injured. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of GD Xpress, located at 4607 North Pine St.
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
aledotimesrecord.com
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
KWQC
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release. According to deputies, the missing person,...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
KWQC
New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
KWQC
Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
