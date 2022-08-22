ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
97X

This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times

A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
KWQC

Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates

'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. Less humid Friday. Updated: 17 hours ago. Less humid Friday.
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
Rock Island, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
FOX2Now

2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified

UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
#Bellville
WQAD

Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release. According to deputies, the missing person,...
PORT BYRON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Burlington school fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday

An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...

