Armani Caesar Enlists Benny The Butcher And Stove God Cooks For “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup”

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Armani Caesar has called on Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks for her latest single “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS.” In true Griselda fashion, the posse cut trades in a catchy hook and autotune for solo verses over a haunting Denny Laflare-produced beat.

As the first lady of Griselda Records, Armani brings glamor to the label’s grit. On one of the biggest brags on “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS,” she delivers slick rhymes about elevating from drinking Grey Goose to Louis XIII Cognac. The rapper also stands firm in her beauty, her power and her skills, rapping: “You the h*e type, I’m the dough type/Murder scene Caese’ killin’ all the sh*t y’all ghostwrite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuCZA_0hQoQZbt00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Armani Caesar attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Benny the Butcher follows Armani and gives his label mate the ultimate accolades, after saluting Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. “‘Mani up and the game got her prepared for y’all/She ain’t scared of y’all lil’ ni**as,” declared Benny to close out his verse.

With the release of “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP,” Armani Caesar is gearing up to drop The Liz 2 on September 2. The album is a follow-up to her 2020 debut The Liz, which features her Griselda counterparts Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny the Butcher. Ahead of the single, Armani dropped off a handful of freestyles preparing listeners for her return including “ Poker Night ,” and “ Sit Down ” as well as visuals for “ Ginger Rothstein ” and “ Mac 10s For Everybody.

Watch the video for Armani Caesar’s “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” featuring Benny the Butcher and Stove God Cooks above and check out THE LIZ below.

