Excessive rain risk for Friday
SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall through tonight. The risk was issued because heavy rain could lead to scattered areas of flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour is possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Heavy rain could lead to flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in Louisiana. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage,...
Texas men arrested, accused of ATM theft attempt in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three Texas men accused of trying to steal an ATM. According to JPSO, George Hernandez, 40, Quentin Bonds, 25, and Altavarious Wright, 25, made at least three attempts to steal an ATM over the past week. Deputies ran into...
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
Baton Rouge mother calls for Louisiana abortion law clarity after being denied abortion
BATON ROUGE, La. — A news conference was held Friday in Baton Rouge addressing a Louisiana mother's concern about the state's abortion law. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the woman, claims that she was denied an abortion in the state even though she was told her fetus would die soon after birth.
Louisiana nursing home residents reach settlement in Hurricane Ida evacuation class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement in a case involving nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was on behalf of over 800 nursing home residents. Attorneys for the victims announced that the proposed settlement totals between $12 million...
St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff arrests 3 in connection with shooting at business
LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three men accused in a shooting at a business earlier this month. According to the sheriff, the shooting was reported on Aug. 11 at a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway. Two men were injured in the shooting.
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
