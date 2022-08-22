ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Excessive rain risk for Friday

SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall through tonight. The risk was issued because heavy rain could lead to scattered areas of flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour is possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Heavy rain could lead to flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ponchatoula, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in Louisiana. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
BUSH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tropics
WDSU

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy