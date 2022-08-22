ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
State police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lafourche Parish. The victim of the hit-and-run has not been identified. According to troopers, Damion Jones, 34, of Gray was driving on Highway 182 when the victim was struck. Jones is accused of...
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week. The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.
Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Broadmoor shooting victim ID'd by Orleans Parish coroner

A man who was shot dead in Broadmoor was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Kevin August. New Orleans police found August with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. He was declared dead there. Police have...
LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
