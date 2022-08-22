Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting around lunchtime Friday near the edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 11:52 a.m. at Teche Street and Red Allen Way (map), authorities said. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he later died.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate woman shot to death in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East on Wednesday. The shooting was the fourth fatal shooting that police investigated Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:34 p.m. The...
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
WDSU
State police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lafourche Parish. The victim of the hit-and-run has not been identified. According to troopers, Damion Jones, 34, of Gray was driving on Highway 182 when the victim was struck. Jones is accused of...
Man shot, killed on South Johnson St., details developing
The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound
Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block...
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018
Ramona Brown Age Progression Photo - Age 37Facebook. In February 2018, a woman contacted the New Orleans Police Department to report her sister, Ramona Brown missing. She said Ramona vanished in 1984. WWLTV created an investigative series focused on the disappearance of Ramona Brown.
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
fox8live.com
Four people killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people have been killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning according to NOPD. The first shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place at 7:30 a.m. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at...
WWL-TV
OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week. The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NOLA.com
Broadmoor shooting victim ID'd by Orleans Parish coroner
A man who was shot dead in Broadmoor was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Kevin August. New Orleans police found August with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. He was declared dead there. Police have...
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
WDSU
LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
WDSU
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
