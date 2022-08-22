ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Benny Boom Signs With Gersh

By Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Benny Boom, the television director who has worked on franchises such as “ CSI: Vegas ” and “Magnum PI,” has signed with the Gersh Agency for representation.

Boom, well-known for his revered work in the music video industry, has in recent years bolstered his television directing credits with his work on franchises such as Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” “Black Lightning,” “ The Equalizer ,” “NCIS: LA” and “ Chicago PD .” He also directed the 2017 Tupac Shakur biographical film “All Eyez on Me,” which starred Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham. Alongside “All Eyez on Me,” Boom’s film credits include the 2011 action film “S.W.A.T.: Firefight,” the 2009 action comedy “Next Day Air” and the 2016 thriller “48 Hours to Live.”

The Philadelphia native has won awards and garnered billions of online views for his work in music videos. His work on Nelly’s “Dilemma” with Kelly Rowland currently has over 1.2 billion views. Boom’s music video filmography includes over 200 videos for hip-hop artists such as Nicki Minaj, Nas, Amerie, Kelly Rowland, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Ciara, Cassidy, Lil’ Kim, LL Cool J, Nelly, P. Diddy and 50 Cent.

With 14 nominations and 2 wins, Boom is the most nominated BET Music Video Director of all time. He was awarded video director of the year in 2009 and 2013, and he has been nominated for the same award fourteen other times. As of 2022, Boom has been nominated for the award seven times in a row; the last time he was excluded from the category was in 2015.

Boom will continue to be represented by London Alley for music videos and commercials. His attorney is Nina Shaw at Del Shaw.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Variety

