Florida police say that a man allegedly tried to "purchase" a young girl from her parents at a grocery store for $100,000. The original incident happened on Aug. 16 at the Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store when Hellmuth Kolb allegedly attempted to purchase the child away from per parents, according to the Port Orange Police Department.
An Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saved his mother when she had a seizure while swimming in a pool on Aug. 5. Security video captures the moment when Gavin Keeney leaped into action and jumped into the pool to bring his mother to safety when she was having the medical episode. Gavin...
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state. The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed...
It took a jury just under three hours to find an Ohio man not guilty Friday of murdering his wife and staging it to look like a suicide. Matheau Moore, 51, sobbed and cradled his face in the palms of his hands in a Delaware County courtroom when the judge read the verdict of not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.
A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not.
Police in Pennsylvania say four people have suffered "significant injuries" from "suspected knife attacks" outside an elementary school near Philadelphia this week before shots were fired into a nearby home. The incidents that allegedly unfolded Tuesday in the vicinity of Penn Valley Elementary School may be related, according to the...
Northern Indiana police officers won't be charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man because authorities determined they feared for their lives when he brandished what turned out of be a fake handgun during a tense standoff. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Dante Kittrell's shooting was ruled...
A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!" KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important...
The son of a man whose bones were identified this week as those recently found in a Nevada lake said the revelation has him reliving memories of his dad. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt’s bones were the ones found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification.
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
A 46-year-old Canadian man died on the Northeast's highest peak earlier this week. The hiker collapsed as he reached the summit of Mount Washington and died – despite the efforts of nearby staff, two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking. The man, from Quebec, had been on...
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
A Pennsylvania woman lost $2,000 to a bank app scam after paying what she believed was her electricity bill. Kandace Kettren told WTAE-TV her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with Duquesne Light Company. "When she answered, she said she was told her electricity would be turned off...
A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
Fairfax County, Va. schools joined a list of school districts across the nation pushing to inject teachers and administration between parents and children. While much of the controversy began when the school district reinstated mask mandates if the community COVID level is high. However, more recently, new training materials for teachers in the district are causing a stir.
A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
