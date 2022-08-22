ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL
Ohio State
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Florida, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested

A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Son of Nevada man ID'd as remains found in Lake Mead recalls dad after discovery

The son of a man whose bones were identified this week as those recently found in a Nevada lake said the revelation has him reliving memories of his dad. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt’s bones were the ones found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Canadian hiker dies after collapsing at New Hampshire peak

A 46-year-old Canadian man died on the Northeast's highest peak earlier this week. The hiker collapsed as he reached the summit of Mount Washington and died – despite the efforts of nearby staff, two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking. The man, from Quebec, had been on...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Texas judge rules law preventing adults under 21 from carrying handguns violates Second Amendment

A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert

California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

