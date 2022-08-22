Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Advocates submit plan for Portland to Auburn rail service
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates for passenger rail service between Auburn and Portland presented their proposal to a Maine Department of Transportation advisory panel on Thursday, a plan that comes against a backdrop of rail expansion nationwide. The route to be considered by the Portland to Auburn Rail Use Advisory...
High Street closed in Portland for 'emergency' utility repairs
PORTLAND, Maine — The road was already down to one lane because of construction, but now a portion of High Street in Portland is closed for emergency utility work, city officials said. A news release issued by the City of Portland stated the road will be closed between Spring...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Maine attorney general clears officers in three shootings
MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings dating from January 2021 to February of this year were deemed justified in their use of deadly force, according to reports released Wednesday from the Maine attorney general's office. Sgt. David Levesque from the Lewiston Police Department was ruled justified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. Police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Auburn Road, Route 4, in Turner at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Androscoggin County Sherriff's Office posted on Facebook.
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
wgan.com
Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
mainepublic.org
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
WMTW
City official admits they may have overstepped issuing citation over photo snapped at beach
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland officials admitted they may have over-stepped in issuing a ticket to a dog owner. But they aren't apologizing for relying on anonymous photos and videos to help them enforce city ordinances. Dogs are allowed on Willard Beach for a couple hours in the...
wgan.com
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
Maine transit center gets funding to add more zero-emission electric buses
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit has received $2 million federal funds for the purchase of two zero-emission electric buses. The transit system already has two electric buses on its fleet, and these new buses coming will replace two of the old diesel buses. Chad Hied...
Two Maine towns are sharing one mail carrier. Here's how it's going.
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Porter and Parsonsfield may have a combined population of more than 3,000, but residents claim only one U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been delivering mail and packages over the last month, leading to delayed mail and days where no mail comes at all. "I...
wabi.tv
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
Skate Jams grow in popularity across Maine
MAINE, USA — The Maine Skateboard Association has been hosting Skate Jams across the state of Maine, which began early this year. In May, the association hosted “Bash at the Bay” at the Portland Skatepark. This was the first of five planned Skatepark Jams and contests. These...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0